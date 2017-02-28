Plano Rejects Development Plan After Residents Protest

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Plano is saying no to a proposed development after hundreds of residents protested the idea. The plan was to turn a field near the Sam Rayburn Tollway and Rasor Boulevard into a mixed use space of shopping, restaurants, offices, hotel rooms and apartment homes.

That proposed ‘Mustang Square’ development is now on hold after a vote late Monday night.

Neighbors were against one part of the plan. They liked the idea of more luxury shopping and office spaces located nearby, but the 450 apartments that would have come with the plan sparked opposition. The developer said that those living spaces were critical to the development’s success.

“Too many apartments, and there’s already a lot of traffic,” said resident Mohan Malireddigeri.

The initial plan called for 1,200 apartment homes, but developer Sam Thakker said that it could be cut down. The change was still not enough to please residents. “A critical component to have in any of those upscale restaurants, upscale work, is with a true mixed use component,” Thakker said. “Critical mass was essential to make sure other components succeed.”

Plano resident Bigel Patel asked, “Why not live in Dallas if you want the urban environment?”

The thought of increased traffic and crowding at local schools compelled more than 600 people to sign a petition against that proposed project. Residents packed the city council chambers for a zoning meeting that ran past 11:00 p.m. on Monday night and, in the end, the council voted to reject the proposal.

Monday night was not the only instance of people pushing back. A group of Plano residents have taken the city to court, upset over the number of apartments being allowed to operate. The group claims that these homes have had a negative effect on the city’s public services.