President Trump Denies ‘Major Leak Process’ At White House

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
President Donald Trump denies that there’s a “major leak process” at the White House following reports that White House press secretary Sean Spicer targeted leaks from his own staff.
In an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” aired Tuesday, Trump responded to a Politico report that said Spicer convened an “emergency meeting” after details of a planning meeting got out, and conducted a “phone check” to prove they hadn’t been leaking information.
He says he “would have handled it differently than Sean. But Sean handles it his way and I’m OK with it.”
Trump says “Sean Spicer is a fine human being,” but adds, “I would have gone one-on-one with different people.”
Trump also White House officials have “sort of ideas” about who may have leaked information, adding that “we have people from other campaigns, we have people from other governments.”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)