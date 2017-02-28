President Trump Makes First Address To Congress

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump opened his address to a joint session of Congress by condemning the recent threats against Jewish community centers and a fatal shooting in Kansas being investigated as a hate crime.
Trump on Tuesday said that “while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.”
The president had received criticism from some civil rights groups who accused him of being slow in denouncing the violent acts.
