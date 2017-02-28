Ryan and Jennifer Palmer Hope To Be On Verge Of Big Victory Over Cancer

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COLLEYVILLE (CBS11 SPORTS) – Last September, Ryan Palmer took the longest break of his 14-year PGA Tour career.

He stepped away from the game to be by his wife’s side as she started chemotherapy.

Jennifer Palmer was diagnosed with breast cancer in July and underwent surgery in August.

Ryan was competing in Canada, when his wife delivered the news from back home in Colleyville.

He said, “She can’t have this. There’s no way. We can’t go thru this.”

The couple never lost faith and the sight of their need to be an example for their two children and that there is no obstacle too big to overcome.

Rallying behind the hashtag #JennWillWin has made the fight a team effort.

Ryan said even top ten-ranked golfer Jordan Spieth has started wearing the bracelet in support.

Jennifer said her biggest source of strength has been her desire to spend as much time as he can with her family, to which Ryan said her strength inspires him to be stronger every day.

Nearing the end of her radiation treatment and set to complete her entire treatment in August, doctor tell the Palmers all signs point to Jennifer being cancer-free.

“I never had any doubt I would make it through,” said Jennifer.

Hand in hand, the Palmers hope to be on the verge of a victory bigger than any that will ever take place on a golf course.