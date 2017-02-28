The Secret Codes That Teens Use When Texting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Do you monitor your children’s text messages? If so, then you might have some trouble understanding what they are saying. That is because many teens will use secret codes to speak privately with each other. Here are a few of the most popular teen text codes.

1174: Meet at a Party Spot

420: Marijuana Reference

53X: Code For Sex

8: Code For Oral Sex

99: Parents are Gone

9 & CD9: Code 9, Parents are Around

AF: As F**K

ASL: Age/Sex/Location

Basic: Someone who is viewed as boring or a conforming person

Bih: Bitch

CYA: Cover Your Ass or See Ya

CU46: See You For Sex

Dabbing: Refers to concentrated doses of cannabis, also a dance craze

GTG: Got to Go

GNOC: Get Naked on Cam

ILY: I Love You

IRL: In Real Life

ISO: In Search Of

IWSN: I Want Sex Now

FBOI: F**K Boy, a Guy Just Looking For Sex

FINSTA: Fake Instagram Account

FWB: Friends With Benefits

J/K: Just Kidding

Juul: Type of e-cigarette that is small and discreet, pods are used for smoking

KMN: Kill Me Now

KMS: Kill Myself

KYS: Kill Yourself

LH6: Let’s Have Sex

Lit/Turnt/Turnt Up: Something that’s active or popular, can also refer to being stoned or drunk

LMAO: Laughing My Ass Off

LOL: Laughing Out Loud

MPFB: My Personal F**K Buddy

Netflix and Chill: Getting together and hooking up

NP: No Problem

NIFOC: Nude in Front of Computer

OMFG: Oh My F**king God

PAL: Parents are Listening

ROTFLMAO: Rolling on the Floor Laughing My Ass Off

UH: Are You Horny?

SH: Sh** Happens

SMDH: Shake My Damn Head

SMH: Shaking My head, meaning “I don’t believe it” or “that’s so dumb”

Snatched: On point, very good or well styled

STFU: Short for “Shut the F**k Up,” can be used as an expression of disbelief or to cyberbully

TDTM: Talk Dirty to Me

TF: The F**k

Thot: Stands for “that hoe over there” and is often used instead of “slut”

TWD: Texting While Driving

WTF: What the F**K?

WUF: Where You From?

WYD: What You Doing?

There is now a way to keep an eye on what your teens are saying. Bark keeps track of what teens write in text messages and in social media postings. It will send an alert to parents if the program catches any signs of cyberbullying, sexting or worse. The service costs about $9.00 per month. Click here for details.

“I don’t need to know if my son is using the word ‘fart’ and talking about stinky socks,” Titiania Jordan with Bark told WSAW, the CBS affiliate in central Wisconsin. “But if he’s saying ‘KMS’ — which means ‘kill myself’ — I want to know!”