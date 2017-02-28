The Secret Codes That Teens Use When Texting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Do you monitor your children’s text messages? If so, then you might have some trouble understanding what they are saying. That is because many teens will use secret codes to speak privately with each other. Here are a few of the most popular teen text codes.
1174: Meet at a Party Spot
420: Marijuana Reference
53X: Code For Sex
8: Code For Oral Sex
99: Parents are Gone
9 & CD9: Code 9, Parents are Around
AF: As F**K
ASL: Age/Sex/Location
Basic: Someone who is viewed as boring or a conforming person
Bih: Bitch
CYA: Cover Your Ass or See Ya
CU46: See You For Sex
Dabbing: Refers to concentrated doses of cannabis, also a dance craze
GTG: Got to Go
GNOC: Get Naked on Cam
ILY: I Love You
IRL: In Real Life
ISO: In Search Of
IWSN: I Want Sex Now
FBOI: F**K Boy, a Guy Just Looking For Sex
FINSTA: Fake Instagram Account
FWB: Friends With Benefits
J/K: Just Kidding
Juul: Type of e-cigarette that is small and discreet, pods are used for smoking
KMN: Kill Me Now
KMS: Kill Myself
KYS: Kill Yourself
LH6: Let’s Have Sex
Lit/Turnt/Turnt Up: Something that’s active or popular, can also refer to being stoned or drunk
LMAO: Laughing My Ass Off
LOL: Laughing Out Loud
MPFB: My Personal F**K Buddy
Netflix and Chill: Getting together and hooking up
NP: No Problem
NIFOC: Nude in Front of Computer
OMFG: Oh My F**king God
PAL: Parents are Listening
ROTFLMAO: Rolling on the Floor Laughing My Ass Off
UH: Are You Horny?
SH: Sh** Happens
SMDH: Shake My Damn Head
SMH: Shaking My head, meaning “I don’t believe it” or “that’s so dumb”
Snatched: On point, very good or well styled
STFU: Short for “Shut the F**k Up,” can be used as an expression of disbelief or to cyberbully
TDTM: Talk Dirty to Me
TF: The F**k
Thot: Stands for “that hoe over there” and is often used instead of “slut”
TWD: Texting While Driving
WTF: What the F**K?
WUF: Where You From?
WYD: What You Doing?
There is now a way to keep an eye on what your teens are saying. Bark keeps track of what teens write in text messages and in social media postings. It will send an alert to parents if the program catches any signs of cyberbullying, sexting or worse. The service costs about $9.00 per month. Click here for details.
“I don’t need to know if my son is using the word ‘fart’ and talking about stinky socks,” Titiania Jordan with Bark told WSAW, the CBS affiliate in central Wisconsin. “But if he’s saying ‘KMS’ — which means ‘kill myself’ — I want to know!”