Thief Taking Cable Boxes From Apartment Complex Gyms

February 28, 2017 2:00 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: plano, Rowlett, rowlett police department, Sachse, theft

ROWLETT (KRLD) – A thief who has been targeting gyms inside of apartment complexes in Rowlett may have also struck in several other North Texas cities as well.

Police said that the man will enter a gym, preferably when it is empty, and steal cable boxes. He has also taken the boxes from common areas in apartment complexes.

In total, the thief has taken five cable boxes in Rowlett, but police believe that he is also responsible for similar thefts in Plano and Sachse.

The suspect has been described as a light-skinned African American, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, around 180 pounds and between 35 and 45 years old. He has worn a fedora during each of the crimes.

Anyone who might have information about the suspect or these theft cases is urged to contact the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6220.

