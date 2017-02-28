CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Thousands Throng To New Orleans For Fat Tuesday Celebrations

February 28, 2017 5:13 AM
Filed Under: carnival, Celebration, Fat Tuesday, Lent, Mardi Gras, new orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Thousands of people are expected to throng the streets for Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.
Fat Tuesday is the culmination of the city and region’s Carnival season.

Some of the biggest parades will take place along the St. Charles Avenue parade route.

Families, tourists and locals generally set up their chairs and ladders early to get a good seat for catching the trinkets thrown by riders on the floats.

In another part of the city, people dressed in elaborate costumes will take part in the St. Anne’s parade, an eclectic walking parade.

At the stroke of midnight, police on horseback will do a ceremonial clearing of revelers on Bourbon Street to mark the formal end of the Mardi Gras season before Lent begins Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

