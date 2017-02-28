Washington Places Franchise Tag On Cousins

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Redskins have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Kirk Cousins once again.

Cousins agent Mike McCartney tweeted the news on Tuesday, one day before the deadline for teams to assign tags.

The @Redskins have placed the Exclusive Franchise Tag on @KirkCousins8 — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) February 28, 2017

A few minutes after McCartney’s message, Cousins himself tweeted: “Tag! I’m it!” The team later tweeted that they had, in fact, tagged the quarterback.

Tag! I'm it! — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 28, 2017

Coming off a pair of statistically impressive seasons, and a nearly $20 million salary under the franchise tag last season, Cousins is now in line for a one-year salary of about $24 million. He also could wind up agreeing to a long-term contract.

Last season, Cousins broke his own franchise record for passing yards, nearly eclipsing 5,000, and set another team mark with more than 400 completions.

The Redskins lost four of their final six games to finish 8-7-1 and miss the playoffs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)