Washington Places Franchise Tag On Cousins

February 28, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Kirk Cousins, NFL, Washington Redskins

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Redskins have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Kirk Cousins once again.

Cousins agent Mike McCartney tweeted the news on Tuesday, one day before the deadline for teams to assign tags.

A few minutes after McCartney’s message, Cousins himself tweeted: “Tag! I’m it!” The team later tweeted that they had, in fact, tagged the quarterback.

Coming off a pair of statistically impressive seasons, and a nearly $20 million salary under the franchise tag last season, Cousins is now in line for a one-year salary of about $24 million. He also could wind up agreeing to a long-term contract.

Last season, Cousins broke his own franchise record for passing yards, nearly eclipsing 5,000, and set another team mark with more than 400 completions.

The Redskins lost four of their final six games to finish 8-7-1 and miss the playoffs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia