Weatherford Officer Back At Work After Accidental Shooting By Fellow Officer

Two months after a Weatherford police officer was accidentally wounded in the line of duty by another officer, he’s back on duty.
Officer Chris Bumpas returned to his regular patrol shift on the streets of Weatherford yesterday.
“He’s doing very well, excited to be back at work,” says Weatherford Sergeant Jason Hayes. “Chris is such a great guy and an outstanding officer. We’re certainly thankful to have him back.”
Around 9:15 on December 29th, Bumpas was working a traffic stop near the Tequila Bar and Grill on Tin Top Road. He discovered a suspect had active warrants and called for backup. When a fellow officer arrived, both tried to arrest the man but he started getting belligerent. The suspect hit Bumpas with a metal flashlight, at which point his fellow officer tried to use his Taser. When that didn’t work, that officer fired his gun. The shots hit both Bumpas and the suspect.
Bumpas was taken to the hospital with a wound to the stomach.
The suspect also spent time in the hospital, but was taken to Parker County Jail once he recovered.
The Weatherford officer who fired the shots was placed on a routine administrative leave, but is also now back at work.