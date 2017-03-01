Baylor Suspends Blanchard After Protective Order

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Baylor Suspends Blanchard After Protective Order

March 1, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: Baylor Bears, Football, Travon Blanchard

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

WACO (AP) – Baylor safety Travon Blanchard has been suspended after the school was notified that a woman’s request for a protective order against him had been granted by a court.

The Baylor athletic department released a statement Tuesday, saying it was aware of the complaint made against Blanchard through the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Baylor says it was notified on Feb. 7 and appropriate campus student-conduct process was initiated. Blanchard was suspended indefinitely from all team-related activities.

Baylor is facing at least six federal and state lawsuits as well as a federal civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program ignored, mishandled or tried to cover up reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds across campus for years under former coach Art Briles and former school president Kenneth Starr.

Matt Rhule was hired away from Temple in December to coach the Bears. Three weeks ago, Rhule fired an assistant strength and conditioning coach who had been arrested in a prostitution sting.

The Big 12 sanctioned Baylor in February, announcing that it would indefinitely withhold 25 percent of the school’s conference revenue payout until a third party determines the university and athletic department are complying with Title IX guidelines and other regulations.

Baylor was given 105 recommendations for reforming its Title IX process by Pepper Hamilton, the firm that handled the initial investigation. The nation’s largest Baptist university has already implemented at least of 80 of the reforms.

Blanchard is a senior and returning starter. He was fourth on the team with 73 tackles last season.

KWTX-TV in Waco, Texas, first reported the protective order against Blanchard and that he had been suspended. According to court documents obtained by the television station, a woman with whom Blanchard had a relationship accused him of multiple acts of violence and threats against her.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia