Blackhawks Reacquire Defenseman Oduya In Trade With Stars

March 1, 2017 5:29 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas, Dallas Stars, Hockey, Johnny Oduya, NHL, Texas

DALLAS (AP) – The Blackhawks have reacquired defenseman Johnny Oduya, who left in free agency for the Dallas Stars after being part of two Stanley Cup championships in Chicago.

Dallas traded Oduya to the Blackhawks on Tuesday night in exchange for young forward Mark McNeill and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft.

Oduya first played for Chicago from 2012-15, with nine goals and 34 assists in 219 games. He appeared in 71 playoff games with the Blackhawks, including their Stanley Cup championships in 2013 and 2015.

The 35-year-old Oduya has one goal and six assists in 37 games this season with the Stars.

McNeill had six goals and 22 assists in 58 games for Rockford in the AHL. He has played in only one NHL game.

