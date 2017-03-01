Bush Daughter Speaks At Planned Parenthood Event

March 1, 2017 7:02 PM By Steve Pickett
Filed Under: abortion rights, anti-abortion, Barbara Pierce Bush, Planned Parenthood

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Former President George W. Bush never wavered on his stand against abortion.

His political campaigns dating back to the Texas Governor’s race in the 90’s reflected the conservative stand that abortion be outlawed.

Wednesday afternoon, more than 1,000 people filled a downtown Fort Worth hotel ballroom to hear Mr. Bush’s daughter speak as a guest for the abortion rights organization Planned Parenthood.

Anti-abortion advocates protested outside the appearance of Barbara Pierce Bush.

Jillian Ferguson, a student from Waco, organized the protest after hearing about Barbara P. Bush’s scheduled appearance at the annual luncheon fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

“Even though she’s not here specifically advocating for abortion, the impact and implication of her speaking at Planned Parenthood’s event today is unfortunate,” said Ferguson.

The former President’s daughter’s presentation was closed to news media, but the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas said her message centered on improving healthcare around the world.

“We are so thankful to have so much nonpartisan support for Planned Parenthood today and Barbara Bush being here today spoke volumes about the importance of not politicizing women’s healthcare. We are thrilled she was here today,” Ken Lambrecht said.

More from Steve Pickett
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia