Bush Daughter Speaks At Planned Parenthood Event

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Former President George W. Bush never wavered on his stand against abortion.

His political campaigns dating back to the Texas Governor’s race in the 90’s reflected the conservative stand that abortion be outlawed.

Wednesday afternoon, more than 1,000 people filled a downtown Fort Worth hotel ballroom to hear Mr. Bush’s daughter speak as a guest for the abortion rights organization Planned Parenthood.

Anti-abortion advocates protested outside the appearance of Barbara Pierce Bush.

Jillian Ferguson, a student from Waco, organized the protest after hearing about Barbara P. Bush’s scheduled appearance at the annual luncheon fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

“Even though she’s not here specifically advocating for abortion, the impact and implication of her speaking at Planned Parenthood’s event today is unfortunate,” said Ferguson.

The former President’s daughter’s presentation was closed to news media, but the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas said her message centered on improving healthcare around the world.

“We are so thankful to have so much nonpartisan support for Planned Parenthood today and Barbara Bush being here today spoke volumes about the importance of not politicizing women’s healthcare. We are thrilled she was here today,” Ken Lambrecht said.