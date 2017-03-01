CBS11[1]
Bush Daughter To Speak At Planned Parenthood Event

By Vanessa Brown | CBSDFW.COM March 1, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Abortion, Barbara Bush, Barbara Pierce Bush, Fort Worth, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Omni Fort Worth Hotel, Planned Parenthood, pro life, pro-choice, protest

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George W. Bush was famously pro-life during his time in office, but a few members of his family think differently. One of Bush’s twin daughters is set to speak Wednesday at a Planned Parenthood event in Fort Worth.

Barbara Pierce Bush will serve as the keynote speaker at the nonprofit organization’s luncheon at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, an annual event raising money for local healthcare and education services. And, as one might imagine, not everybody is happy about the move.

In addition to women’s health services, Planned Parenthood also offers abortions, making it a target for pro-life protesters.

Pro-life groups plan to meet at the hotel on Wednesday for a protest. That gathering starts at 11:15 a.m. and is expected to last for about three hours. The president of Students for Life of America stated that she is “disappointed” by Bush’s appearance at the event, especially because of her father’s conflicting views.

Barbara Pierce Bush is not the only pro-choice member of the Bush family, however. While the former president still holds an anti-abortion stance, former first ladies Laura Bush and Barbara Bush — George W. Bush’s wife and mom, respectively — both support pro-choice organizations.

The Bush daughter is a Yale graduate and the CEO of Global Health Corps. She was selected to speak at Planned Parenthood’s event in Fort Worth, in part, because of the work that she does mobilizing young leaders to promote the highest level of health for all people.

