CBS 11 & TXA 21 Programming Alert For March 6, 2017

March 1, 2017 11:54 AM By Ken Foote
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – I want to make sure you know that CBS 11 and TXA 21 have some rare daytime programming changes starting Monday, March 6.

On CBS 11, The Doctors starring Travis Stork, Drew Ordon and Jennifer Berman will now air weekdays at 2:00 PM, right after CBS Daytime’s The Talk and right before Dr. Phil.

Hot Bench, which has been airing 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on CBS 11, will return to TXA 21 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM where it got its start in September 2014.

The People’s Court at 3:00 PM, which is where the new episodes typically air, will now move to 1:00 PM.

The revised TXA 21 schedule for daytime is:

10:00 AM: Right This Minute

10:30 AM: Celebrity Page

11:00 AM: Dr. Phil **

12:00 PM: The People’s Court (Secondary Run)

1:00 PM: The People’s Court (Primary Run)

2:00 PM: Judge Mathis **

3:00 PM: Hot Bench

** denotes no change

Thanks for watching CBS 11 and TXA 21 Daytime!

