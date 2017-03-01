‘Food For The Soul’ Non-Profit Needs A New Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD 1080) – A charitable organization that has fed more than one million needy north Texas children, now finds itself needing a home.

Bob Sawler founder of Food for the Soul says earlier this month, they were told they had to be out of the warehouse they had been storing their food items in.

“Unfortunately we had to cancel our current food order because we have no place to pack it out and no place to store it. We are desperately looking for a place to go.”

Since 2009, the organization has provided meals for needy children through the school systems. Sawler says often, the meals help more than just the child.

“We have had children come and thank us telling us, ‘My mom said we had no food for the weekend and now I can share this food with my mom.’ It’s powerful.”

But Sawler says if they don’t find a place soon, more than 1,000 children who were scheduled to get food, will go without.

“It’s 65 hours from Friday afternoon to Monday morning where these kids aren’t sure if they are going to get to eat. That’s a very long time. We are simply trying to provide so they come to school Monday morning, focused.”

He hopes to find warehouse space with around 5,000 square feet, but says at this point, anything will help.

Click here to help.