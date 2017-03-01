Grapevine Police Say Man Stabbed Co-Worker To Death

March 1, 2017 1:04 PM
GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after being stabbed by his co-worker on Wednesday morning. The incident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Industrial Boulevard in Grapevine.

According to witnesses, two temporary employees with Butterfly Valves & Controls Inc. got into an argument. That altercation turned violent when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man.

The victim was transported to nearby Baylor Medical Center in Grapevine for treatment, but he was pronounced dead at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The 42-year-old man’s name has not yet been released.

The suspect was identified as Jose Valentine Barron of Grand Prairie. He fled from the scene after the incident, but was found by detectives at another nearby business. Barron was taken into custody and is now facing a murder charge.

