Mexican Lawyer Asks Trump To Deport Drug Lord “El Chapo”

March 1, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: El Chapo, Gonzalez Meza, Jose Luis Gonzalez Meza

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A lawyer who has worked on behalf of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is trying a novel legal tactic, calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to deport the Mexican drug lord jailed in the United States.

Lawyer Jose Luis Gonzalez Meza held up a banner outside the attorney general’s office in Mexico City on Wednesday that read: “Mr. Trump, Deport the illegal and criminal Chapo Guzman.”

Trump has pledged to deport migrants who have committed illegal acts.

Gonzalez Meza says Mexican prosecutors violated due process when they extradited Guzman in January.

He said that means Guzman “is in the United States illegally. We are going to ask he be returned, because he is illegal and criminal!”

Guzman faces U.S. drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

