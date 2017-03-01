New Bill Would Help Families Of Fallen With Bills

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

New Bill Would Help Families Of Fallen With Bills

March 1, 2017 10:30 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Brian Jackson, fallen officers, HB 2524, Line of Duty Death, police officers, Property Taxes, State Rep. Pat Fallon

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Their spouses died protecting North Texas communities and they are the ones left living with the pain.

But a newly proposed bill could help husbands and wives of fallen police officers and other first responders cope with their loss.

State Representative Pat Fallon, (R-Little Elm), filed HB 2524 on Tuesday. It would provide a property tax exemption to spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Jo-Ann Jackson’s husband, Dallas police officer Brian Jackson, was shot and killed back in 2005 after responding to a domestic violence call.

“It wasn’t fair. He didn’t deserve that,” said Jackson. “He was just trying to save somebody. He was just trying to help.”

All those years later, the void of his absence remains as painful and vivid as the day Brian Jackson was taken.

“This is not the life that we had planned,” said Jackson. “This is not the life I thought I’d be living.”

While nothing will bring Brian Jackson back or the other first responders killed while serving, HB 2524 is aimed at making moving forward a little easier.

“A lot of times you feel lost and forgotten. It’s like nobody cares. Once it’s done and over with, it’s like everybody is gone,” said Jackson. “Even if it just takes just a little bit away from what I have to pay, it’ll make my life a lot easier and it’ll take away a lot of stress.”

It would first need approval by legislator then by voters.

Spouses who remarry would not be eligible, otherwise spouses would be granted the exemption regardless of the day of death.

Spouses are able to move and carry the exemption, but it would always be based off of the value of their original home.

“The fact that there is someone in the legislature who wants to help us, who wants to do something for us…and make things better for us is a really big deal,” said Jackson.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia