Report: Johnny Manziel Re-Hires Former Agent, Drawing Real Interest From Teams

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – Johnny Manziel is serious about being Johnny Football again.

According to NFL.com reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Manziel has re-hired one of the agents that fired him last year as he attempts to return to the NFL.

Rapoport and Garafolo report that Erik Burkhardt will represent Manziel after he had the quarterback “make serious commitments.” Both Rapoport and Garafolo are also reporting that Manziel is drawing real interest from teams at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Erik Burkhardt announced in February of last year that he was terminating his business relationship with Manziel.

“It is with deep regret that, after several emotional and very personal discussions with his family, doctors, and my client himself, I have made the decision to terminate my professional relationship with Johnny Manziel.

Though I will remain a friend and Johnny supporter, and he knows I have worked tirelessly to arrange a number of professional options for him to continue to pursue, it has become painfully obvious that his future rests solely in his own hands. His family and I have gone to great lengths to outline the steps we feel he must take to get his life in order. Accountability is the foundation of any relationship, and without it, the function of my work is counterproductive.

I truly wish the best for Johnny and sincerely hope he can, and will, find the kind of peace and happiness he deserves.”

Manziel was then picked up by super-agent Drew Rosenhaus before he ultimately dropped the former Texas A&M star.

Manziel was called into a Dallas County courtroom Tuesday because he missed a deadline to provide the court an update on how he was meeting stipulations that included him participating in a substance-abuse program through the NFL or something similar.

“Not everybody who comes here gets this kind of opportunity,” said Judge Roberto Canas. “Because right now, you’re in charge of what happens to your case. Mr. Manziel gets to decide whether this case gets dismissed or not.”

The judge was also concerned that Manziel wasn’t being serious about the conditions of getting his domestic violence case dismissed. Manziel, however, assured the judge that he was serious about his legal issues, saying his “life is trending upward” and that he is “taking care of this.” Manziel also told the judge, “I’m taking this responsibility… I need to get my life in order… These are the things I need to do.”

The 24-year-old Manziel faced a misdemeanor charge that carried a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine after he was accused of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley during a night out in January 2016.

Last year, the embattled football star cut a deal with the District Attorney’s office. Part of the deal required him to stay away from an ex-girlfriend – after she accused him of assault. Pictures posted online show the pair at the same nightclub – over the new year’s holiday.

Following the incident, Manziel said he had no idea Crowley was at the same club.

