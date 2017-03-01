CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Stars Trade Korpikoski To Columbus For Defensive Prospect

March 1, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Dillon Heatherington, Lauri Korpikoski, NHL

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas has acquired defenseman Dillon Heatherington from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for left wing Lauri Korpikoski.

The 21-year-old Heatherington has a goal and five assists in 38 AHL games this season.

The 30-year-old Korpikoski has eight goals and 12 assists in 60 games this season for the Stars, who are currently not in the mix for the playoffs.

