Stars Trade Korpikoski To Columbus For Defensive Prospect

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas has acquired defenseman Dillon Heatherington from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for left wing Lauri Korpikoski.
The 21-year-old Heatherington has a goal and five assists in 38 AHL games this season.
The 30-year-old Korpikoski has eight goals and 12 assists in 60 games this season for the Stars, who are currently not in the mix for the playoffs.
