Teen Running For McKinney City Council

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

McKINNEY (CBS11) – They’re sought out by marketers and politicians alike. Now one millennial is aiming to see if his generation can elect him to high office.

Gavin Nicholson says he’s never run for any office, not even student council, but he says political experience is not the only thing that matters in the race for McKinney’s 3rd District City Council seat.

“I think it would be an upset because I’m not the typical city council candidate,” Nicholson said.

The 19-year-old full-time student at Collin College is majoring in computer science and works two part-time jobs, but he says he wants to make a difference in local politics and encourage other young people to be part of the process.

“The whole notion that millennials are lazy is just frankly ignorance on a lot of people’s parts because a lot of my friends who are also millennials, they work full time jobs. They do go to college full-time, and they still somehow manage to make it,” Nicholson said.

If elected, Nicholson says his priorities would be managing McKinney’s growth and promoting public transportation and affordable housing.

“I’m mostly running because I want to give a voice to the people who feel like they want change but don’t necessarily feel like they can actually go out and do that,” Nicholson said.

The young candidate insists he has a place among the four others running for the same seat and believes he can bring a fresh perspective among a body often dominated by business owners and attorneys.

“If I keep doing what I’m doing, reaching out to people, reaching out to different organizations, meeting with what would be my soon to be constituents and asking them, hey what are the issues you’re facing, I think I have a very good chance of winning,” Nicholson said.

Also on the May 6 ballot vying for McKinney’s 3rd District seat are Sheila Johnson, Scott Elliott, Margaret Harsch and Jeremiah Hammer.

There could be a runoff election if none of the candidates receives a majority of the total votes cast.