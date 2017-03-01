Texas Firefighters Winning Battle To Contain 2 Large Wildfires

March 1, 2017 9:19 AM
TULIA (AP) — Firefighters have more fully contained two large wildfires in West Texas, including one that destroyed four homes and prompted the evacuation of nearly 1,200 others.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman Phillip Truitt said Wednesday that a fire in Swisher County is now 85 percent contained after burning about 2,200 acres and threatening the town of Tulia, about 50 miles south of Amarillo.

Truitt says two of the four homes destroyed in Tulia weren’t occupied and bulldozers saved 20 other residences.

He says a fire in Hockley County, west of Lubbock, also is 85 percent contained after burning about 8,500 acres and spreading near the town of Sundown.

A high fire danger remains in place Wednesday for parts of Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

