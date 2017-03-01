The New Reported Cap Number And The Cowboys Squeeze

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
Reports from NFL.com suggest that this year’s salary cap will be $167 million. That’s not unexpected here inside Dallas Cowboys headquarters — it means the same squeeze as always.
I’ve been working with the number “$168 million’’ so it causes amateur capologists like me to pull out The Big Calculator. … and here we are.
The salary cap, which is determined by a complicated formula based on the percentage of league revenue, if indeed at $167 mil, means Dallas now is about $3 million under the ceiling.
The Cowboys are rolling over from last season $2.4 million from last season, essentially giving them a cap of $169.4 million, as they currently have $166 mil allocated to their “Top-51.’’
There is more room available depending on salary shuffles than can include the reassignment of money for Sean Lee and/or Dez Bryant and the departure of Tony Romo, which will save the club $5.1 million in 2017.