The New Reported Cap Number And The Cowboys Squeeze

March 1, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Jerry Jones, Mike Fisher, NFL, Salary Cap

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Reports from NFL.com suggest that this year’s salary cap will be $167 million. That’s not unexpected here inside Dallas Cowboys headquarters — it means the same squeeze as always.

I’ve been working with the number “$168 million’’ so it causes amateur capologists like me to pull out The Big Calculator. … and here we are.

The salary cap, which is determined by a complicated formula based on the percentage of league revenue, if indeed at $167 mil, means Dallas now is about $3 million under the ceiling.

The Cowboys are rolling over from last season $2.4 million from last season, essentially giving them a cap of $169.4 million, as they currently have $166 mil allocated to their “Top-51.’’

There is more room available depending on salary shuffles than can include the reassignment of money for Sean Lee and/or Dez Bryant and the departure of Tony Romo, which will save the club $5.1 million in 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia