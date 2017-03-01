Tony Romo Pops On Instagram With Super Cute Video

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo popped up on Instagram today for the first time, scoring big with followers by posting darling video of his sons playing football in the backyard.

In the video, Romo’s oldest child, Hawkins, stands ready to throw the ball to younger son Rivers. His father coaches him, gently readying him for the play.

But their game is more toddler than seasoned NFL player despite Dad’s coaching — giving followers an adorable glimpse into some pretty entertaining pre-play puzzlement.

Romo makes sure Rivers calls out his position – wide receiver – before his brother passes the ball.

Then Hawkins delivers one of dad’s signature pre-snap calls: “180!” and Rivers takes off.

Watch the IG video below to see how the play turned out… warning, tears will fall.

Well, here's my first instagram. Thanks for all the support this year everyone. I think you'll enjoy some videos I have stored from my crazy kids. This might be my favorite. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

The video garnered 40, 243 views and Romo’s account gained 345,000 followers by Wednesday evening.

Romo and his wife Candice announced this week they’re expecting a third son due in the fall.