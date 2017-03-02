1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Shooting At Haslet Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HASLET (CBSDFW.COM) – One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a heated marriage break-up ended in gunplay.

It happened in the northwest Tarrant County town of Haslet.

The sheriff says the estranged husband went to his house in the 13000 block of Taylor Frances Lane at just after two thirty this morning and as neighbors slept, the husband shot two people and himself in the head.

“When I woke up this morning I opened my window of my door and I seen a body bag coming out of the house,” said neighbor Dan Fracassi Sr. “I mean, it was like, ‘I’m from New York. And I see things like that. But but out here?’ I didn’t expect to see body bags coming out of the house next-door. It was tragic.”

The Tarrant County sheriff says 53 year-old James Morris violated a restraining order and returned to his house to confront his estranged wife, Michelle Morris, 50, and her lover James K. Brantley, 24.

“It appears that they had an intimate relationship, an affair going on,” said Sheriff Bill Waybourn. “The husband did not live there. He was estranged from them. In fact there have been issues in the past. And I think they were about to go through a divorce.”

Investigators said Morris shot his wife and Brantley in the head and then turned the gun on himself.

Brantley was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three of the couple’s teenaged children were in the house at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff said Michelle Morris met Brantley through one of her children.

Neighbors described the Morrises as friendly, often hosting pool parties for area teenagers.

“Yeah, things started happening,” Fracassi recalled. “You know, police were over there quite a bit. James and his wife were arguing.”

The sheriff’s department reports multiple calls to the house for domestic violence. Tonight the children are in the care of a grandparent with both parents in critical condition.

“And now if James and his wife don’t pull through they’re going to be without a mom and a dad,” Francassi said. “It’s tragic.”

The Sheriff’s Office isn;t seeking any other suspects in the case for now.