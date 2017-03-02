Celebrate At The North Texas Irish Festival

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
How do you make a huge party? Start with a small one and add the word Irish to it, like the North Texas Irish Festival.
“This festival started as a result of a big party in 1983. This festival (now) attracts about 75,000 people a year or more. We have ten stages of music, probably about forty musical groups, dancers, storytelling” said Betsy Cummings of the musical group Skeleton McKee.
The North Texas Irish Festival kicks off this Friday at 6 pm at Fair Park in Dallas, and runs through Sunday at 7:30 pm.
JD O’Ryan is Around Town!
Details: www.ntif.org | Skeleton McKee