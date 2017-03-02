Celebrate At The North Texas Irish Festival

March 2, 2017 7:36 AM By J.D. Ryan
How do you make a huge party?  Start with a small one and add the word Irish to it, like the North Texas Irish Festival.

“This festival started as a result of a big party in 1983.  This festival (now) attracts about 75,000 people a year or more.  We have ten stages of music, probably about forty musical groups, dancers, storytelling” said Betsy Cummings of the musical group Skeleton McKee.

(photo credit: Southwest Celtic Music Association, Inc)

The North Texas Irish Festival kicks off this Friday at 6 pm at Fair Park in Dallas, and runs through Sunday at 7:30 pm.

Details: www.ntif.org | Skeleton McKee

