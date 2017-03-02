Emergency Room & Urgent Care Clinic Coming To DFW Airport

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Emergency Room & Urgent Care Clinic Coming To DFW Airport

March 2, 2017 9:19 PM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: Code 3, DFW airport, free standing ER, urgent care clinic

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DFW AIRPORT (CBS11) – A North Texas company is getting ready to open an emergency room and an urgent care clinic at DFW Airport.

“We’re going to be the first emergency room on airport property in the United States,” said Code 3 CEO Carrie de Moor, who is also an emergency physician.

While traveling, she said she noticed the need for airport clinics, which could relieve earaches, replace lost medication or treat passengers who develop medical issues in-flight.

DFW Airport seemed the ideal place to start, she said.

De Moor said ambulances annually take about 3,500 patients from airport property to a hospital.

“(It is) about the size of Manhattan, has 60,000 employees on property every single day. That alone is a small city. On top of that you have 60 million travelers coming through every year,” said de Moor.

She said the airport board agreed with the idea and even asked her to go one step further.

“If we could possibly do one inside the terminal with a pharmacy because it was something passengers had repeatedly told the airport they needed,” she said.

Along with the ER, which will be built near the airport’s administration office, came approval for the clinic in Terminal D.

It creates unique challenges.

“For example, needles and things, we’ll have to get approved before we can get them past a security checkpoint,” said de Moor.

Employees will need TSA clearance and the pharmacy won’t carry narcotics.

If travelers are stuck at the airport overnight due to bad weather, the clinic may operate extended hours.

De Moor said she’s also talking to the airport about disaster management.

“What would it be like having an emergency physician there on ground zero if something were to occur?” she said.

The clinic is expected to open in August. The emergency room will follow around the end of the year.

Code 3 also has plans to open an urgent care clinic at McCarren Airport in Las Vegas.

A spokesperson said it is in discussions with other airports as well, but would not say which ones.

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia