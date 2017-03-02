Jurors In Price Case Told About Payments Made To Nealy

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jurors were told Thursday morning that Dallas political consultant Kathy Nealy was paid more than $1 million from seven companies seeking lucrative contracts with the county.
Nealy is charged with County Commissioner John Wiley Price, both accused of converting that money into bribes in exchange for Price’s influence in securing those contracts.
David Garcia, a forensic accountant for the FBI, told jurors that the payments to Nealy were made during an eight-year period, from 2002 to 2010.
The government has said that the companies were not aware that their money was being used illegally, and only thought that Nealy was especially good at her job.
Garcia said that some of the money was funneled through a company owned by Dapheny Fain, Price’s executive assistant for the county who is also charged in the federal corruption case.
