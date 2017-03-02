CBS11[1]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Kansas State Still On NCAA Bubble After 75-74 Win At TCU

March 2, 2017 5:28 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Big 12, College, Dean Wade, Jamie Dixon, K-State, Kansas State, NCAA, TCU, Wesley Iwundu

FORT WORTH (AP) – Wesley Iwundu scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds in his record 119th career start for Kansas State, and the Wildcats held on to beat TCU 75-74 on Wednesday night in a matchup of teams considered to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Dean Wade had 20 points for the Wildcats (18-12, 7-10), who had lost eight of their previous 10 games.

The tournament chances for TCU (17-13, 6-11) under first-year coach Jamie Dixon took a significant hit. The Frogs lost their sixth consecutive game, even after cutting an 11-point halftime deficit to one.

Vlad Brodziansky had 18 points for the Horned Frogs, who played their home finale four days after a 61-60 loss there to 10th-ranked West Virginia, which got its game-winning free throw with 4.8 seconds left after a questionable foul call.

Officials had to get between players in the home finale after Brodziansky was fouled and ended up on his stomach on the floor with 14 1/2 minutes left in the game.

In the aftermath of that, technical fouls were called on Kansas State guard Kamau Stokes and TCU freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher, who was clearly agitated after apparently taking a shot to the face.

That was also the start of a 10-2 spurt by the Horned Frogs to get them within 50-49 on Brandon Parrish’s 3-pointer with 10:55 left. That was the closest they would get, though they would get within a single point four more times in the last 5 minutes, including Alex Robinson’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Robinson had 14 points while Kenrich Williams had 13 points with 11 rebounds, and Parrish had 11 points.

Kamau Stokes also had 16 points for K-State, while D.J. Johnson had 12.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

