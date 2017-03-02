CBS11[1]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

LEGO Ready To Blast Off With “Women Of NASA” Set

March 2, 2017 6:04 AM
NEW YORK (AP) – The women behind the NASA space program have made the big screen, and now they are being honored as little LEGO figurines.

LEGO said Wednesday that it had chosen the “Women of NASA” project as the winner of its fan design contest. The announcement comes on the heels of the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures,” which tells the story of three black female mathematicians who helped NASA during the space race.

(credit: LEGO)

(credit: LEGO)

The “Women of NASA” set is the brainchild of Maia Weinstock, deputy editor at MIT News for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is an advocate for girls and women, particularly in the areas of science, technology, politics and athletics.

The set is scheduled for release in late 2017 or early 2018. Pricing is not yet available.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

