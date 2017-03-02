Oculus Rift VR Headset Gets $100 Price Cut

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It has gotten cheaper to explore virtual reality on the Oculus Rift headset.
The device, made by a company owned by Facebook, now sells for $499. That’s a 17 percent markdown from its previous price of $599. The Rift’s touch controllers are also being reduced by $100 to $99.
Those costs don’t include a high-powered computer that needs to be connected to the Rift.
The discounts mark the latest effort to lure more people into trying out virtual reality, the artificial worlds that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes will eventually reshape technology and culture. Facebook bought Oculus for about $2 billion as part of Zuckerberg’s effort to realize his vision.
However, last month, Oculus and founders Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe were ordered to pay $500 million for violating the intellectual property rights of video game maker ZeniMax Media. Jurors in Dallas found that Oculus infringed on the copyrights and trademarks of ZeniMax Media as they built their products. Oculus vowed to appeal the decision.
The Rift remains more expensive than Sony’s Playstation VR headset that sells for $399. HTC’s Vive headset costs $799.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)