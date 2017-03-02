McKinney Police Investigate String Of Car Break-Ins

March 2, 2017 9:12 AM By Matt Thomas
Filed Under: break in, Crime, McKinney, McKinney Police Department, Texas, theft, Virginia Parkland

Lock your car. That’s the message from police in McKinney after a string of car break-ins recently.

Police say that from Sunday into early Monday morning, more than two dozen cars and trucks in the Virginia Parkland neighborhood off Stonebridge and Highway 380 were broken into.

Sgt. Ana Shelley with McKinney Police says the targeted vehicles were parked outside, and were unlocked.

“This can happen anywhere at any time, broad daylight or middle of the night. So we really encourage everyone of getting in the habit of locking your cars and removing all valuables from inside,” Sgt. Shelley said.

Police say while it can be a hassle to remove all of your valuables from the vehicle, it’s necessary – especially if you have to park in the driveway or on the street.

There is video of an alleged suspect involved in the break-ins that detectives are hoping will lead them to an arrest.

