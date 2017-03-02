Suspect Sought After Failing To Appear In Court For Health Care Fraud Case

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD) – The FBI is on the hunt for a man connected to major Medicare fraud in Arlington.

The FBI in Dallas is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ayitey Ayayee-Amim, who took off before his trial about a Medicare health care fraud scheme involving more than four million dollars worth of fraudulently obtained funds.

Investigators say it happened while he worked at the Paradise Home Health Agency in Arlington.

According to authorities, Amim paid cash kickbacks to Medicare beneficiaries to recruit and maintain them as patients of Paradise.

Amim is from Ghana and maintains ties there. He may be traveling in Ghana, the United Kingdom, Canada, the northeast United States or the DFW area. He is described as a 37-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amim also goes by the aliases Kwame Ayayee, Pastor Kwame and Man of God.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. The FBI’s Dallas Field Office can be reached at 972-559-5000. Tips can also be submitted online.