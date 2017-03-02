Tasha’s KRLD To Do List March 2-5, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Celebrating Dallas Blooms’ ’60s theme, the Dallas Arboretum is presenting the Ed Sullivan Show Celebrity Weekend. An impersonator will perform a live show which concludes with a performance by the Beatles tribute band, The British Are Coming. It is happening Saturday and Sunday March 4-5.

Seonyoun Im will join the Fort Worth Civic Orchestra under the direction of Kurt Sprenger for two performances of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 18 on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Truett Auditorium at Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary located at 2001 West Seminary Drive in Fort Worth & Sunday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m. at Birchman Baptist Church at 9100 North Normandale Street, Fort Worth, TX.

Dallas’ Annual Pub Crawl is this Saturday (3/4). Now taking place in the Deep Ellum district, Shakespeare Dallas invites everyone over the age of 21 to buy a wristband, don their best Shakespearean outfit and crawl along Elm, Main and Commerce streets, mixing and mingling with Shakespeare Dallas staff, artists and theater fans. All proceeds from the Crawl will benefit Shakespeare Dallas, helping support the organization’s year-round programming, including Shakespeare in the Park, The Complete Works, Shakespeare on the Go and Shakespeare Unplugged.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday (3/3-5) at Dallas Market Hall…check out the 38th Annual Dallas, Texas Home & Garden Show. You can shop a complete selection of pools and spas, contractors and remodelers, outdoor living and more. Meet face-to-face with home improvement experts in the NARI Pavilion and get inspiration and garden tips from the Dallas County Master Gardeners.

Texas Independence Day: Remember the Alamo is at Hall of State at Fair Park. Now through March 19th, see the exhibit that focuses on the conflict for Texas’ freedom. Unique artifacts, including Davey Crockett’s pistol from the Alamo and Fannin’s watch from Goliad will be on display.

Speaking of artifacts…the Fort Worth Show of Antiques and Art is at the Will Rogers Memorial Center Friday through Sunday. (3/3-5)

Josh Turner is at Billy Bob’s Texas Friday night (3/3) while Tanya Tucker is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night (3/4).

Doug Stone is playing Arlington Music Hall Friday night. (3/3)

Texas Bound 2: Fish Out of Water is at the Dallas Museum of Art. Actor Luke Wilson will read Fish Story by Rick Bass. Luke has appeared in many films, most notably The Royal Tenenbaums, Legally Blonde, and Charlie’s Angels. He recently starred in the HBO TV series Enlightened. Actor G. W. Bailey will read Invasion of the Martians by Robert Coover. Bailey is perhaps best known for his roles as Sergeant Rizzo in M*A*S*H, Lieutenant Harris in The Police Academy films, and most recently, Detective Provenza on TNT’s Major Crimes.

The North Texas Irish Festival is Friday through Sunday (3/3-5) at Fair Park. From Scottish Clans to a Celtic Village, Deloreans to chalk artists, there is never a dull moment at NTIF. So, while you are walking between stages or relaxing after a lunch of Irish stew and Guinness, stop by and visit one of the many attractions at NTIF.

Take a trip back to the 80’s Friday night at the Verizon (3/3) with Dougie Fresh, Al B Sure, Force MD’s and more.