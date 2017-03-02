CBS11[1]
Texas Coach And Junior Guard Highlight Big 12 Women’s Awards

March 2, 2017 5:52 AM
Filed Under: Big 12, Brianna Taylor, Brooke McCarty, College, Jessica Washington, Joyner Holmes, Karen Aston, Lauren Cox, Longhorns, NCAA, Women's Basketball

IRVING (AP) – Texas’ Karen Aston has been named the Big 12 women’s basketball coach of the year, and Longhorns junior guard Brooke McCarty the player of the year.

The Big 12 awards, voted on by the 10 head coaches, were announced Wednesday.

Brianna Taylor was named the defensive player of the year and Joyner Holmes tabbed the top freshman, giving Texas four of the individual award winners.

Kansas junior guard Jessica Washington was named newcomer of the year and Baylor freshman Lauren Cox got the sixth man award.

Texas was 15-3 in conference play, matching its school record for Big 12 wins. The Longhorns had a 19-game overall winning streak, and handed conference champion Baylor its only Big 12

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

