Texas Gas Prices Up 4 Cents This Week

Celebrate At The North Texas Irish Festival We are just over two weeks away from St Patrick's Day, but if you're ready to get your Irish on a little early JD Ryan is Around Town with a festival you won't want to miss.

New Season With New Thrills At Six Flags Over TexasSix Flags opens up for the 2017 season this weekend. It will be the 56th season for the Arlington theme park. And if you like spinning and a lot of up-and-downs there are a number of new adventures for you.