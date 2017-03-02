Yogi Ferrell Named Western Conference Rookie Of The Month

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Yogi-mania may not be as hyped up as it was a couple weeks ago, but that doesn’t mean the rookie point guard hasn’t still been impressing on the court.

Ferrell was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month after leading the Mavericks to a 4-1 record in his first five games with the team including back to back wins over San Antonio and Cleveland.

Since joining the Mavericks on a 10-day contract on January 28, the Mavericks are 8-6.

The 6-foot point guard out of Indiana scored a career-high 32 points (11-17 FGs, 9-11 3FGs, 1-2s FTs) and a team-high five assists at Portland on February 3 to become the first undrafted rookie in NBA history to score 30-plus points and also lead his team in assists. Ferrell’s nine 3-pointers tied the NBA’s rookie record for 3-pointers made in a game, originally set by former Maverick Roddy Beaubois. Ferrell joined All-Stars Stephen Curry, James Harden and Isiah Thomas as the only players that had made nine 3’s in a game this season.

In 14 games (11 starts) with the Mavericks, Ferrell is averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 32.3 minutes while shooting .418 from the field, .406 from behind-the-arc and .885 from the free throw line.

The award is the seventh time a Maverick has garnered the month award and the first since Devin Harris won it in November of 2004.