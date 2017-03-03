CBS11[1]
Armed Burglars Break Through Back Door In Hurst

March 3, 2017 4:05 PM
HURST (CBS11) – A woman working from home became a burglary victim around 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Mountain Terrace.

Police said two men rang the door bell and when the woman did not answer they crashed through the back door.

When she walked into the living room, police said one of the men pointed a handgun at her but didn’t say anything.

Both men ran out the back door while the homeowner ran out the front door.

The description of the suspects was vague and the one with the gun had a white bandana over his face and was dressed in all black.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180 or  Lt. Schwobel 817-788-7164

