Award Winning Cinemark Theaters Is Texas Homegrown

No matter who won the Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards, Texas holds the envelope with the Best Theater chain winner.

“Texas is our home, we certainly have the most theaters in Texas. A lot of people are not aware that we have our corporate headquarters here” said Vice President of Marketing and Promotions for Cinemark Theaters Bryan Jeffries.

The theater experience is changing from the popcorn and soda days to delicious food on demand and luxury recliners in the state-of-the-art digital theaters.

“If you want to go and watch a movie and have food brought to you, that is an option. If you just want to come in here and grab something from the kitchen and a cocktail and then go to your movie, you can do that as well” Jeffries added.

Cinemark Theaters also offers more than just new release movies for your entertainment pleasure, they open their doors to all kinds of viewing experiences.

“That would be the Met Opera, live sporting events and classic films” Jeffries grinned.

Whether you are into the latest 3-D movie experience or want to revisit the old days with classic movies like Casablanca, Plano based Cinemark Theaters is your hometown best picture choice!

Details: Cinemark Theaters