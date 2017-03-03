CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Lawyer: Detained Immigrant To Be Deported Without Hearing

March 3, 2017 5:31 AM
Filed Under: Daniela Vargas, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, deported, expired, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, jackson, Mississippi, visa waiver overstay

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The attorney for a young woman who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after speaking at a news conference about immigration says she’s been told the woman will be deported without a hearing.

Abigail Peterson, an attorney for 22-year-old Daniela Vargas, tells news outlets that authorities informed her Thursday that Vargas’ case will be handled as a “visa waiver overstay,” which means she won’t be given a hearing and will be flown back to her native Argentina.

ICE agents detained Vargas on Wednesday after she spoke at a news conference in Jackson, Mississippi, and called on President Donald Trump to protect immigrants like her.

Vargas’ status in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program had expired in November 2016, and she applied to renew it mid-February after coming up with the $495 application fee

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Graphiq
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia