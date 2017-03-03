Murdered Wife Had Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HASLET (CBSDFW.COM) – All three people involved in yesterday morning’s shooting in a Haslet home have died.
The sheriff said husband, James Morris, 53, went to his house in the 13000 block of Taylor Frances Lane at just after 2:30 a.m. and as neighbors slept, shot his estranged wife Michelle, 50, and her lover, James K. Brantley, 24.
Brantley was pronounced dead on the scene. James Morris died later the same day and Michelle Morris was pronounced dead early Friday morning.
“It appears that they had an intimate relationship, an affair going on,” Sheriff Bill Waybourn told CBS11. “The husband did not live there. He was estranged from them. In fact there have been issues in the past. And I think they were about to go through a divorce.”
Police said Michelle had a restraining order against her husband.
Three of the couple’s teenaged children were in the house at the time of the shooting.
They are now with relatives.