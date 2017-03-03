North Texas 12-Year-Old Close To Earning Eagle Scout

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WISE COUNTY (CBS11) – It’s the highest rank a Boy Scout can achieve.

Those who do are, on average, 17 years old, when they become an Eagle Scout.

Twelve-year-old Jacob Lowrie doesn’t want to wait that long.

“I’m hoping to make Eagle before I turn 13,” he said.

Lowrie has earned 33 merit badges and last month completed his service project, providing the Wise County Heritage Museum with new landscaping to prevent flooding.

“We have a slope here and so the water drains off,” he explained.

Michelle Smith said her son was in kindergarten when he first told his grandfather he wanted to become an Eagle Scout.

“Jacob told Papa that day, that’s what I want to be when I grow up,” said Smith.

Last December he realized he was poised to achieve his goal.

Smith said some scout leaders warning him against moving too quickly.

“When you rush through things, sometimes you don’t fully absorb the program. I think they were just cautioning him.” she said.

Jacob, though, is motivated and enjoying himself.

“Some scouts complain about their parents pushing them to get merit badges and I don’t understand that ‘cause I just think it’s fun,” he said.

He’s now scheduled to interview for his new rank March 23, just one day before he turns 13, and the day his late grandfather would have celebrated his birthday.

It is a good omen and a meaningful one.

“’Cause I know he started me in it,” said Jacob.