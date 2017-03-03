CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Ohio Company Recalls More Than 40,000 Pounds Of Veal

March 3, 2017 5:15 AM
Filed Under: e coli, Meat, Ohio Farms Packing Co., Recall, veal

CRESTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio company has issued a recall on more than 40,000 pounds of meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that Ohio Farms Packing Co. is recalling several thousand boxes of boneless veal products for possible E. coli contamination. Company officials say the products were produced from Nov. 30, 2016 to Feb. 3, 2017.

Officials say the products were shipped to distributors in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Canada.

All of the cutlets were sold to food services; none of this product was sold directly to consumers.

The boneless veal products were produced Nov. 30, 2016 through Feb. 3, 2017.

A full retail distribution list is available online.

