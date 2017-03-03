Precious Panda Playtime Caught On-Cam In China

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CHINA (CBSDFW.COM) – A charming moment of giant panda Yali playing with one of her twin daughters was caught on-camera Friday at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.
In the video, Yali is seen dragging her baby by mouth and holding it in her arms. While the fluffy giant panda cub struggled to set herself free, and blindfolded itself with its own arm as the mother panda held her from behind.
Perhaps Yali just wanted to play with her daughter, but held her baby way too tightly. However, the panda cub demonstrated her strength and finally freed herself and walked away.
