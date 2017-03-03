SA Police Ask Dallas For Help Identifying Burned Murder Victim

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a San Antonio murder victim with possible ties to North Texas.
The woman’s body was badly burned.
San Antonio Police won’t say why they believe the unnamed woman has connections to the DFW region, but they hope someone will recognize tattoos from her body.
Investigators released a photo of what remained of her lower back tattoo.
Firefighters found her body burned beyond recognition back in January in a garage.
The victim is possibly between the ages of 18 to mid-30s. Police describe her race as white and of Hispanic ethnicity. She appeared to have had brown hair and breast implants.
Over the weekend, San Antonio Police arrested a man for the woman’s murder.
Investigators say the suspect told a witness he had strangled a prostitute, placed her body in a garage and set it on fire to cover up the crime.