Sewage Streaked Walls, Rats… Tenants Say Bedford Apartments “Unlivable”

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Tenants of a Bedford apartment complex say they’re living in filth and that their cries for help were ignored.

Miranda Broillet and her son, Shaydon, were forced to leave their apartment this week – evicted, she says, by raw sewage.

“There was water all the way to that doorway. About 2½ inches deep. I walked in, and there was sewage leaking from the ceiling,” she says.

Four days later, sewage still streaks the walls, and toilet paper remnants stick to her bedroom floor. The final blow, Broillet says, after months of mostly unanswered pleas to Linbrook Apartments and its parent company, New Jersey-based Brigelle Bedford Holdings… “I haven’t been able to cook or clean because the drains haven’t drained properly,” Broillet says. “I had stagnant water in here for a month that smelled disgusting.”

Other tenants share stories of rats, holes in the walls and mold. Bedford code compliance confirms they handled 52 cases from this complex last year and issued 32 citations. Two compliance officers even arrived when CBS11 did and paid a visit to Broillet.

But the apartment manager did not want to address it with CBS11, and said, “No comment” when asked for answers.

Code compliance says the owner is now facing another citation, and management must begin cleanup within 24 hours. But Broillet thinks it’s too late.

“I don’t think they’re livable. I don’t think any of them are livable.”

CBS reached out to the parent company for comment but were unable to reach anyone. Code compliance has now put a sign on Broillet’s apartment saying no one is allowed inside.