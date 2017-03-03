Sheriff: Arrested In Drug Case, Texas Man Dies In Hospital

March 3, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: cocaine, Drugs, Ford F-150, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A south Louisiana sheriff says a Texan has died nearly three weeks after being arrested in a cocaine case and suffering a heart attack.

The Courier reports that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter says 53-year-old Jesus Hinojosa of Brownsville was among six Texas residents arrested Feb. 17. He said Hinojosa had a heart attack the same day.

Larpenter said Thursday that Hinojosa died Tuesday.

Larpenter said last month that a federal indictment accused all six of shipping cocaine from Mexico through Texas. He said Terrebonne Narcotics Task Force agents recovered more than 44 pounds of very pure cocaine worth about $750,000, along with two tractor-trailers and a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Larpenter says the other five men remain in federal custody.

