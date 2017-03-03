CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Standoff With Robbery Suspect At Fort Worth Gas Station

March 3, 2017 6:17 AM
Filed Under: Allen Avenue, Fort Worth, Fort Worth PD, robbery, standoff, Valero

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are currently involved in a standoff at a Valero gas station located along Allen Avenue near Interstate-35W. The incident started at about 4:15 a.m. when authorities were called about a robbery at that gas station.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect could still be inside of the building with the store’s clerk as a possible hostage.

Police have surrounded the gas station and blocked off some nearby roads. Commuters are advised to stay away from this area until the scene has been cleared. Click here to seek alternate routes.

