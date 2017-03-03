CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

SXSW Caught In Immigration Debate After Artist Rips Contract

March 3, 2017 5:48 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Felix Walworth, Festival, Immigration, Music, SXSW, SXSW Music Festival, Texas, Told Slant

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – A New York musician says he won’t perform at the SXSW Music Festival over a contract provision stating that U.S. immigration agents may be contacted if an international act violates the performance agreement.

SXSW organizers responded Thursday by saying that Felix Walworth, who goes by the stage name Told Slant, had misunderstood their policies. They say no artist in the festival’s 30-plus-year history had been reported to immigration agents.

SXSW co-founder Roland Swenson says the contract clause was merely a safeguard in case an artist does “something truly egregious.” But he acknowledged the language “seems strong” given the current political climate.

The music festival in Austin, Texas, begins March 13.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia