Teenager Finds Human Bones In Southeast Arlington Field

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager walking to school found what police believe are human bones in a Southeast Arlington field Friday morning.
Arlington Police Lieutenant Christopher Cook said officers went to the field near Green Oaks Boulevard and Collins Street and found the bones.
Cook said it appears the bones were here for quite some time, and it will be up to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify both the remains and the cause of death.
The Department’s Crime Scene Unit and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner are on-site processing the area. They’re reaching out to Missing Persons to see if they are able to make a connection.
The Medical Examiner will make the final determination on the cause of death and release an identity when next of kin are notified.
